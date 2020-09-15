A Dutse Sharia Court, Jigawa, on Tuesday ordered that 20-year-old Abdullahi Ya'u, be given five strokes of the cane for stealing nine measures (Mudu) of sorghum.

Ya'u, who resides in Bakin Jeji village, in Dutse Local Government Area, was arraigned on two counts of trespass and theft.

The Judge, Muhammad Adamu, convicted Ya'u, following his guilty plea.

Adamu also sentenced the convict to five months imprisonment with an option of N3,000 fine.

The convict paid the N3,000 fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. AbdusSalam Baraya, told the court that one Ya'u Alhaji of same address, reported the matter at the Fanisau the Police Station in Dutse on September 8.

Baraya said the convict stole nine measures of sorghum from the complainant's house.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 183 and 148 of the Sharia Penal Code Laws, 2012.

The prosecutor said that the convict admitted to committing the offence during police investigation and interrogation.

In the same vein, the Court also ordered that 20-year-old Samaila Abdullahi, be given five strokes of the cane for stealing a Nokia cell phone and charger.

Abdullahi, who resides in a Kazuba village, in Birninkudu Local Government Area, was arraigned on two counts of trespass and and theft.

The Judge convicted Abdullahi after he pleaded guilty.

Adamu jailed the accused to six months imprisonment with an option of N4,000 fine.

The convict could not pay the N4,000 fine and was taken to a correctional facility.

The prosecutor told the court that the convict on August 18, trespassed into a yogurt factory at Dutse Ultra Modern Market and stole a Nokia phone and charger.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 183 and 148 of the Sharia Penal Code Laws, 2012.

The prosecutor said that the convict admitted to committing the offence during police investigation and interrogation.