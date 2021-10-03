RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man gets 28-year jail for impersonating Femi Adesina

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The court found Isiaka guilty of the charges and sentenced him to seven years in prison, on each count, to run concurrently.

Femi Adesina
Femi Adesina

A Kwara state High Court, sitting in Ilorin, has sentenced one Jamiu Isiaka to 28 years at the Mandala Correctional Centre, Ilorin, for impersonating Presidential spokesman, Femi Adeshina, to commit fraud against a South Korean national.

Recommended articles

The Ilorin Zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had on June 14, 2019, arraigned the defendant on four-count charges, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Delivering judgement on Thursday, however, Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar, held that the prosecution had tendered enough evidence to convince the court that the defendant was guilty as charged.

The court found Isiaka guilty of the charges and sentenced him to seven years in prison, on each count, to run concurrently.

The judge ordered the forfeiture of some properties recovered from the convict, which were proceeds of his unlawful activities.

The forfeited properties included, a four bed-room bungalow, located at Oke-Foma, Ilorin; a Toyota Corolla car; plasma television; home theatre; freezer; generator; washing machine; and an LG air conditioner, to the Federal Government.

In addition, the court also ordered restitution to the victim of the crime.

The prosecution had averred that Isiaka had presented himself as the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, and a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), late Maikanti Baru to Keun Sig Kim, a South Korean, to defraud him of N30million.

While parading himself as a senior government official, the convict deceived the foreign national to collect various sums of money under the pretence of securing, for his victim, NNPC approved marketing form and license certificate, to buy crude oil in Nigeria, the court heard.

In the course of interrogation, the defendant claimed that he used the money to conduct sacrifice for the petitioner.

According to him, part of the money was used to buy a vulture, elephant skin, elephant intestine, the skull of a lion and liver of a gorilla; all used as ingredients for the sacrifice.

In the course of the trial, counsel to the EFCC, O. B Akinsola, called two witnesses, including a police detective, Dare Folarin, who narrated how the defendant was arrested and several fraudulent funds traced to his bank accounts.

The prosecutor tendered evidence on how the defendant obtained the sum of $88, 521 from his victim, under the guise of helping him to procure an approval form from the NNPC.

He said the offence was contrary to section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

Sanusi faults zoning, says Nigeria may have 2 useless presidential candidates in 2023

Sanusi faults zoning, says Nigeria may have 2 useless presidential candidates in 2023

What to do if you suspect that your partner is cheating on you

What to do if you suspect that your partner is cheating on you

BBNaija 2021: Saga remains inconsolable following Nini's prank exit

BBNaija 2021: Saga remains inconsolable following Nini's prank exit

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

Sound Sultan's widow celebrates him on their wedding anniversary

Sound Sultan's widow celebrates him on their wedding anniversary

'I never got asylum in Canada' - DJ Switch clears air about whereabout

'I never got asylum in Canada' - DJ Switch clears air about whereabout

Nigeria is 61, but who cares? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Nigeria is 61, but who cares? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Trending

Angry man chases Toyota V8 driver in Kumasi street with machete over sex with his wife (video)

Angry man chases Toyota V8 driver in Kumasi street with machete over sex with his wife (video)

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

Doctor receives death threats for opening DNA laboratory & offering 75% discount

Doctor receives death threats for opening DNA laboratory & offering 75% discount

Youth Corper says soldier bathe her with sand and water because of small chops

NYSC member Ezeiruaku Ifenyinwa Fidelia after she was beaten by a soldier in Calabar (Agba Jalingo)