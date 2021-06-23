Man gets 25 years imprisonment for peddling hard drugs.

“I am convinced beyond all reasonable doubt, that the prosecution has proven that Sunmonu truly committed the crime and that judgment must be duly given.

“However, I have considered the defence counsel’s prayers that he is his family’s breadwinner as well as a first time offender.

“Also, Sunmonu has shown through his action that he is truly remorseful of his misbehaviour and willing to contribute positively to the society.

“However, to serve as warning to other drug dealers, Sunmonu is sentenced to five years in prison for each of the five offences.

“Sentencing shall run concurrently.

“The illicit substances are forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria and shall be destroyed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA),” the judge said.

Earlier, the defence counsel, Mr Musibau Olapade, prayed the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing his client because he did not waste the time and resources of the court.

Olapade argued that the convict was lured into the business by his master.

Earlier, the NDLEA counsel, Mr Raphael Himinkaiye, had informed the court that the convict was arraigned on a five-count charge bordering on unlawful dealing in illicit substances.

He said, Sunmonu committed the crime on March 26 at about 21.00 hrs in the premises of Housing Bar and Restaurant, Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State.

He added that the agency’s operatives caught the convict with a black nylon containing 0.4g of Cocaine and 3g of Tramadol.

Other narcotics found in possession of the convict include 200g of Cannabis, 3g of Codeine and 15g of Rohypnol.