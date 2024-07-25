ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man bags 16 yrs in jail for not wasting court's time, admits collecting ₦1.5m ransom

News Agency Of Nigeria

The convict called his victim on a mobile phone, threatening to kidnap him if he did not pay a 5 million naira ransom.

Man in prison [Image generated by Meta AI]
Man in prison [Image generated by Meta AI]

Recommended articles

Delivering judgment, Justice Ekerete Akpan, convicted and sentenced Tambaya after the Department of State Services (DSS) had tendered overwhelming evidence against him.

Akpan said that he would have applied the full wrath of the law against the convict but for his show of remorse and not wasting the time of the court.

“People must know that participating in crime does not pay because no matter how long, the arm of the law will surely catch up with criminals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To serve as a deterrent to others, Tambaya is hereby sentenced to eight years imprisonment or an option of five million naira for count one and eight years imprisonment for count two.

“However, sentencing shall run concurrently from the date you were first arrested.

“The ₦1,178,500 recovered from the convict shall be restituted to the victim,” the judge held.

Earlier, the DSS prosecution from Oyo State Command, T.A. Nurudeen, had said that the 22-year-old convict was arraigned on a two-count charge, bordering on threatening to kidnap and demand ransom.

Nurudeen said that Tambaya committed the crime between May 6 and May 11 in Iseyin, Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State. He said that the convict called his victim, Mohammed Mumini, on a mobile phone, threatening to kidnap him if he did not pay a 5 million naira ransom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nurudeen further said that Mumini was so frightened that he negotiated the ransom which was eventually reduced to ₦1.5 million. He said that the convict ordered Mumini to drop the ransom under a mango tree on a farm.

The prosecutor stated that the victim later contacted security operatives, including local vigilantes, who hid nearby to apprehend Tambaya. He, however, said that the ransom scattered about while Tambaya was trying to escape and that only ₦1,178,500 was recovered from the scene.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 24(1) and (2) of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nollywood actress denies alleged link to collapsed Lagos building

Nollywood actress denies alleged link to collapsed Lagos building

Southeast leaders, northern youths make crucial decision over planned protest

Southeast leaders, northern youths make crucial decision over planned protest

Police capture man posing as Army personnel for 2 years, fraudulently collects ₦210k

Police capture man posing as Army personnel for 2 years, fraudulently collects ₦210k

Gov Alia pleads with Cardoso to revive Benue's economy through agricultural reform

Gov Alia pleads with Cardoso to revive Benue's economy through agricultural reform

Cross River assembly approves Gov Otu’s request to dissolve election body

Cross River assembly approves Gov Otu’s request to dissolve election body

Tension as Labour Party suspends chairman for alleged embezzlement

Tension as Labour Party suspends chairman for alleged embezzlement

Governor Makinde hands over power to deputy, gives reason

Governor Makinde hands over power to deputy, gives reason

Alia urges LG chairmen to ensure transparency in distributing FG palliatives

Alia urges LG chairmen to ensure transparency in distributing FG palliatives

Musawa unveils logo for rebranded Abuja international carnival

Musawa unveils logo for rebranded Abuja international carnival

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Court dissolves marriage over husband’s womanising [iStock]

Court dissolves marriage over husband’s womanising, grants kids custody to wife

Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND). [Premium Times]

Scrutiny arises over alleged breach in appointment of TETFund boss

A vulcaniser [Nairametrics]

Vulcaniser lands in court for beating female police officer with stick

3 security guards get 90 months for stealing ₦1.5m inverter batteries

3 security guards get 90 months jail term for stealing ₦1.5m inverter batteries