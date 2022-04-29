RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man gets 12 strokes of cane for possession of hard drugs

A 27-year-old man, Abdulkadir Usman, was on Friday given 12 strokes of the cane for being in possession of two sachets of ”Rohypnol” tablets.

Magistrate Farouk Ibrahim-Umar, also ,sentenced Usman to two months imprisonment without option of fine.

Usman had earlier pleaded guilty to possession of hard drugs.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Elias Ekainu, told the court that the convict committed the offence on March 16, at the Kwari Market Kano.

Ekainu said that the convict was arrested by a team of policemen attached to the Fagge Police Division Kano while on patrol in the market.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 402 of the Penal Code.

