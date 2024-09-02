Man reportedly commits suicide after his flatmate reported him to police

Urhobocha was found lifeless following a report made against him by his flatmate, Obabiyi David.

David had informed the Sango-Ota Police Division about Urhobocha's erratic behaviour, expressing concerns for his well-being.

According to the Ogun State Police Command, Urhobocha’s death is believed to be a suicide, occurring at approximately 9:00 am on Friday, August 30, 2024.

This incident follows closely on the heels of another tragic event on Wednesday, August 28, when a 32-year-old man identified as Oluwaṣeun Shorinola also took his own life in the Kémta area of Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State.

The police spokesperson, Odutola Omolola, confirmed the details of the report and the ongoing investigation into both incidents.

“He (David) stated that Urhobocha was behaving oddly and even mentioned that the deceased had attacked him with a knife at one point. David sustained injuries but managed to escape the assault,” Omolola was quoted as saying.

Officers from the Sango-Ota division, according to the police spokesperson, were sent to interrogate Urhobocha about the reported assault on his friend.

Odutola stated that when they reached the scene, they discovered the room was locked from the inside.

After multiple efforts to break open the door, they eventually gained access and found the suspect dead in the apartment.

“He was discovered dead in the apartment, with a container of insecticide found next to his body.

“He was promptly transported to a local hospital for medical attention, but the attending doctor confirmed him dead,” she added.