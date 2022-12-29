ADVERTISEMENT
Man flees after beating brother to death over alleged theft

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police in Lagos State are on the trail of a man who allegedly beat his brother to death for allegedly stealing a school’s property.

Spokesman, Lagos police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin. [Twitter:@BenHundeyin]
Hundeyin said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Ijede on the outskirts of Lagos was informed on Monday that a 32-year-old, security guard in the school, Samson was caught escaping with stolen items.

He added that the items allegedly stolen were five Plasma TVs, one generator, one air-conditioner, one pumping machine, and one Wi-Fi modem.

Hundeyin said that the brother to the suspected thief was informed about the crime.

“His brother, one Yahaya, got hold of the suspect and tied his hands and legs before proceeding to beat him for theft and bringing disgrace to the family.

“In the process, the suspect died and his brother fled.

“Based on the report, the police visited the scene, took necessary action, and evacuated the corpse to Ikorodu General Hospital mortuary for autopsy,’’ Hundeyin said.

He assured that the police would eventually arrest Yahaya for allegedly killing Samson.

