Man falls to his death as he tries retrieve his phone inside soakaway

Disclosing the incident, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi said the deceased was trying to retrieve his phone that fell into the septic tank, but was trapped in the process.

The incident, according to Abdullahi, happened on Thursday, April 28, 2022, when the deceased was using the toilet.

Abdullahi revealed that efforts by his men to rescue Garba proved abortive, as he was brought out dead.

His words: “We received an emergency call at about 01:35 p.m. from one Abbas Abubakar, that a man has been trapped inside a soak-away.

“The man was trying to bring out his mobile phone that fell inside the soak-away.

“We immediately sent our rescue team to the scene at about 01:45 p.m.”

In a related news, the fire service, on Wednesday, April 27, rescued two children that fell inside a well at Dan Gawo village in Bichi LGA of Kano.

Abdullahi said the girls identified as -Fatima Lawan, 2, and Khadija Lawan, 9, fell in the well when they went to fetch water.

“We also received an emergency call from Bichi Fire Station on April 27, at about 05:35 from a Hisbah official on the incident, and sent our rescue team to the scene at about 5:40 p.m.,” he said