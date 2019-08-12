The decreased, a nursing mother of a three-month-old baby was confirmed dead after she was rushed to a nearby hospital, while the father’s condition could not be ascertained as of the time of this report.

Franca Ike, Chinwendu's mother revealed that she was inside the house when the dad climbed the tree.

Her daughter's attention was called by the alarm raised by the father for help as the tree branch he clung to broke .

She said, “I had warned my husband several times to stop climbing trees to no avail.

“He was on the tree plucking pears when the branch he was standing on broke.

“He fell on another branch and, as he clung to that branch, he started calling for help.

“My daughter who heard the call, ran out to the backyard and met the falling body of her father who had already slipped from the second branch.

“As she stretched her hands to catch the father, his head hit her on the chest.

“She was confirmed dead in a nearby hospital a few hours ago.”

The pear tree, according to Punch Metro was immediately cut down by irate members of the community.