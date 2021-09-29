RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man faces life imprisonment for allegedly defiling neighbour’s 3 daughters

An Ogudu Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that a 35-year-old man, Christian Ikechukwu, be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s three daughters.

Man faces life imprisonment for allegedly defiling neighbour’s 3 daughters/Illustration. [NAN]

The police charged Ikechukwu, who resides in Orile, Mile 12 with defilement.

However, the court did not take Ikechukwus’s plea following the motion by the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Donjour Perezi, said that the matter should be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Magistrate O.M. Ajayi ordered the prosecutor to duplicate the case file to the DPP for advice.

Kubeinje adjourned the case unit Oct.28 for mention.

Perezi told the court that Ikechukwu committed the offence sometime in January and July at his residence.

He alleged that Ikechukwu defiled three sisters aged 10, nine and four.

The offence, the prosecutor said, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that defilement attracts life imprisonment if the defendant is found guilty.

