Delivering judgment, the judge, Abubakar Tijjani dissolved the marriage in the interest of peace.
Man ends 2-yr-old marriage after discovering wife has 12-year-old child
An Upper Area Court, in Maraba, Nasarawa State on Friday, dissolved a two-year-old marriage between Olikuntuyi Seun and his wife, Elizabeth Mayokun over deception.
“The parties have cease to be husband and wife henceforth.
“Collect your divorce certificate from the registrar’s office,” he said.
Seun had told the court that he was married to the respondent in 2019 and she did give birth to any child.
He described the respondent’s attitude towards the marriage as irresponsible and deceitful.
“We were living together as husband and wife until January, when my wife moved out of our matrimonial house to unknown destination.
“At a point, she stopped taking my calls, blocked me on WhatsApp.
“I reported the matter to her father, but to no avail, instead he rebuked me, saying I should have managed the situation.
“My wife had a 12-year-old child with another man and cannot conceive again. She hid it from me, all these years,” Seun said.
The respondent did not object to the separation, instead asked the court to grant the petitioner’s request.
