Man electrocuted while vandalising transformer in Kogi

Damilare Famuyiwa

The vandal’s corpse was found at the substation where the transformer is situated.

Man electrocuted while vandalising transformer in Kogi (Credit: Greater Kashmir)
Man electrocuted while vandalising transformer in Kogi (Credit: Greater Kashmir)

The transformer was said to be belonging to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company at a substation on Camp Road, in the Lokoja area of Kogi State.

Disclosing this incident, the manager of the power distribution firm, Michael Eneromi said the company was contacted after the corpse was found at the substation.

While noting that the transformer at the station had been the subject of repeated vandalism, Eneromi said the electrocution of the vandal exonerated the power distribution staff from insinuations made by people that workers of the firm were behind the vandalism of electricity infrastructure in the state.

Just last week, we fixed the transformer following a report by the community after it was vandalised. Yesterday, following another report of vandalism on the same transformer, we sent a letter requesting about ₦‎1.9m to fix the transformer,” he said.

“This is my 20 years of working as a staff member of NEPA, AEDC. I make bold to say never have there been incidents of vandalism by our staff. I’m happy that the people can confirm this alongside others in Lokoja that mischief makers are behind the wicked act.

“I want to appeal to members of the public to see electricity infrastructure as their equipment. I call on vigilantes, security agencies and members of the public to always call the attention of the AEDC when they notice unusual movements and ensure that only workers with AEDC identity cards are allowed to carry out maintenance on our facilities.”

The vandal’s corpse had, however, been deposited at the mortuary of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, Kogi State capital.

Damilare Famuyiwa

