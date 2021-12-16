RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man electrocuted while trying to steal transformer cables in Gombe

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

An unidentified man allegedly trying to steal transformer cables was electrocuted in the early hours of Thursday at Labour Quarters of Tumfure community in Akko Local Government, Gombe State.

Man electrocuted while trying to steal transformer cables in Gombe. [Guardian]
Man electrocuted while trying to steal transformer cables in Gombe. [Guardian]

Dr Adakole Elijah, Head, Corporate Communications, Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Thursday.

Recommended articles

Elijah said “on Dec. 16, about 3.30 a.m., a vandal was electrocuted and died instantly while carrying out vandalism at Labour 1 Distribution Transformer of Tumfure 11 kv feeder.

“The vandal attempted to vandalise the upriser cable at the distribution transformer,” he said.

He said the incident was reported at Tumfure Police Division, and subsequently policemen brought down the deceased who had not been identified.

He appealed to residents to always be vigilant and report any suspected cases of vandalism, while urging those into vandalism to jettison the acts in view of the danger it posed to them, communities and JEDC.

Elijah said JEDC had begun installation of solar lightening system around transformers, and assured that all transformers would be covered with time to discourage vandalism.

A resident of the community, Zakari John, told NAN that it was not the first time such was happening and had always resulted to blackout for the community whenever it occurred.

John said his community was in darkness for seven days the last time their transformer was vandalised and, “we contributed money and put concrete to secure the transformer. They usually come to steal copper wire.”

He appealed to JEDC to mount security lights at the transformer site to help residents to stop illegal activities around transformer’s site.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The United Kingdom removes Nigeria, others from Red List

The United Kingdom removes Nigeria, others from Red List

Nigeria records 1,424 new COVID-19 cases in 14 states, FCT

Nigeria records 1,424 new COVID-19 cases in 14 states, FCT

Bandits are enemies of humanity, Tambuwal says

Bandits are enemies of humanity, Tambuwal says

Buhari to fly to Turkey for partnership summit

Buhari to fly to Turkey for partnership summit

FEC approves $1.9bn to boost power supply from 5,000 to 7,000 megawatts

FEC approves $1.9bn to boost power supply from 5,000 to 7,000 megawatts

Court grants N5m bail each to15 suspected invaders of Justice Odili’s home

Court grants N5m bail each to15 suspected invaders of Justice Odili’s home

FEC approves 20% salary increase for Nigerian police officers

FEC approves 20% salary increase for Nigerian police officers

Resident doctors decry inadequate medical equipment in health sector

Resident doctors decry inadequate medical equipment in health sector

NBA partners ICCS, launches communication courses for lawyers

NBA partners ICCS, launches communication courses for lawyers

Trending

Woman marries bedridden electrician who fell from electric pole: “I’m ready to live with him”

Woman marries bedridden electrician who fell from electric pole: “I’m ready to live with him

Suspect arrested for using noodles to smuggle 2,863 ATM cards gets N50 million bail

Ishaq Abubakar [EFCC]

Lagos completes flyover linking Lagos-Badagry Expressway to Apapa-Oshodi Expressway

Casting of Alaba interchange flyover on Lagos-Badagry Expressway on Wednesday in Lagos. (NAN)

Ghanaian teacher arrested for sodomising 60-year-old man

34-year-old Ghanaian teacher on the run after a sodomising 60-year-old man