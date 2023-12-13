Man electrocuted while trying to steal power cable in Ogun

Abdulrazaq Jimoh, Regional Head, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Wednesday

Jimoh noted that IBEDC officials had noticed a missing phase on the Mowe 33KV feeder the previous evening and sent a team to trace the line for possible fault on the network.

He explained that the officials discovered that a blue phase wire was cut at Ashipa village.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Moving closer to the spot, officials discovered the dead body of the suspected thief on the ground at the exact spot where the blue conductor wire was cut.

“It was suspected that the victim got electrocuted on the second attempt to cut the blue phase HT conductor.

“The case was reported at Owode Egba Divisional Police Station, who during preliminary investigation, found the shoes, pliers, cutlass and other tools that the vandal came with.

“The police later removed the corpse to the mortuary for further investigation,” he said.

The regional head urged everyone to be vigilant and protect IBEDC installations around them.

ADVERTISEMENT