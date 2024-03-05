Man electrocuted in Delta, not BEDC employee - BEDC disclaims

BEDC’s Business Manager in Ughelli, Engr. Femi Makun, and its Regional Safety Officer, Warri Region, Solomon Eghwere, stated that the unidentified man entered into BEDC’s network illegally.

The duo made the declaration in a statement they jointly signed in reaction to a publication that an employee of BEDC was electrocuted on Monday while carrying out repairs on a 33kva line.

They explained that the unidentified person entered into BEDC’s network illegally, and while on the pole, power supply was suddenly restored to the feeder and he was electrocuted.

