It is this game of ego that probably compelled a Nigerian man who earns N240k to ask his fiancée who earns N355k to quit her job before they marry in just a few weeks to come.

In a WhatsApp conversation making the rounds online, the said boyfriend, Ife, messaged his already pregnant would-be bride, demanding they discuss something very serious.

He then told his fiancée to understand the fact that she works 10 am to 10 pm and he also closes work by 11 pm, a situation he claimed would be inimical to the upbringing of their future kids.

Based on the above explanation and the fact that he is expecting a job promotion which is likely to result in a salary increment, he advised the lady to quit her job and become a housewife so that he would shoulder all the family’s burdens.

However, having waited patiently and heard her fiancé talk, the woman flatly rejected the call to quit her good-paying job.

She suggested hiring a nanny to help in taking care of the yet to be born children but the young man objected to the idea, so she also stated unequivocally that her future does not revolve around her children.

Read their conversation below and share your opinion:

Man earning GH¢3,778 asks fiancée to quit GH¢5,589 monthly job before they marry; see response

