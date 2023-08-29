ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man drowns inside well while retrieving faulty pumping machine

Damilare Famuyiwa

The man was reportedly called by his neighbour, who sought his help for the removal of a pumping machine.

Man drowns inside well while retrieving faulty pumping machine
Man drowns inside well while retrieving faulty pumping machine

Recommended articles

Kuton, according to his family, was invited by a neighbour who is a policeman, identified simply as Isa, in the early hours of Saturday, August 26, 2023, to help him remove the pumping machine.

After his efforts proved abortive, Kuton got stuck in the well and drowned. The deceased’s daughter, Tope, said the policeman called the family and residents to inform them about the accident.

He said, "It happened around 7 am. The man is a policeman with the Area K Division. His house is beside our own. He said his pumping machine fell inside the well, and he was looking for someone to remove it.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Three persons had declined to do it for him before he called my dad. He sent his plumber to call my dad, and when he got there, he offered to try his best. He had entered the well and brought out the pumping machine and it was left for him to come out, but he was unable to.

“He ran to our compound and cried out telling our family members that my dad had died inside the well. When we got there, we learnt that he made efforts to come out of the well but the water was too much and he drowned.

“The policeman went to Ilogbo Police Station to report. Policemen came and experts were contracted to remove his body from the well. The policemen asked us what we wanted. We asked that Isa should take care of the family’s responsibilities and pay the school fees of the children. He said he had heard but there is no written agreement to it. He refused to give any written agreement to that effect, saying he would only do what God puts in his capacity to do.”

Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, said the Force is investigating the matter to know if it was truly an accident.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gombe Governor orders closure of nightclubs due to 'incessant immorality'

Gombe Governor orders closure of nightclubs due to 'incessant immorality'

Akwa Ibom confirms receipt of ₦‎2bn, 3000 bags of rice from FG

Akwa Ibom confirms receipt of ₦‎2bn, 3000 bags of rice from FG

Putin won't attend Wagner boss Prigozhin's funeral

Putin won't attend Wagner boss Prigozhin's funeral

Judiciary critical to fight against corruption in Nigeria - AGF

Judiciary critical to fight against corruption in Nigeria - AGF

Australian doctors extract live parasitic worm in woman’s brain

Australian doctors extract live parasitic worm in woman’s brain

NLC condemns unlawful invasion of NURTW National Secretariat

NLC condemns unlawful invasion of NURTW National Secretariat

HND top-up for HND holders interested in pursuing academic career - NBTE

HND top-up for HND holders interested in pursuing academic career - NBTE

FCT will reintroduce monthly sanitation to keep Abuja city clean - Wike

FCT will reintroduce monthly sanitation to keep Abuja city clean - Wike

Publish forensic report on NDDC - Niger Delta women leaders urges Tinubu

Publish forensic report on NDDC - Niger Delta women leaders urges Tinubu

Pulse Sports

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Female student goes partially blind after slap by Nkwatia Presby SHS headmaster

Female student goes partially blind after slap by Nkwatia Presby SHS headmaster (video)

Ghanaian man falls dead as bullet penetrates him during bulletproof power showoff

Ghanaian man falls dead as bullet penetrates him during bulletproof power showoff (video)

Sock photo: Woman handcuffed

Plumber confesses to killing girlfriend, having sex with corpse before burying it secretly

Police arrest 94-year-old man for defiling minor in Adamawa/Illustration.

Police arrest 94-year-old man for defiling minor in Adamawa