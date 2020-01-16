A 31-year-old man identified as Princewill Okoroafor, has been found lying lifeless in his apartment at Lakeview Phase 1 Estate in Amuwo Odofin, a suburb of Lagos.

The deceased was said to have drank a poisonous substance, as an empty tin of insecticide, Sniper, was discovered in his apartment.

While the exact cause of Princewill's death is yet-to-be ascertained, the deceased’s mother, Juliet Okoroafor said she suspected foul play in her son's death.

Juliet called on the police to conduct an autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death .

“I received a call on January 7, that my son was about to commit suicide. I rushed to the scene and met him lying on the floor in his room. He was rushed to First Line Hospital in Festac, where he was confirmed dead. I want the police to conduct autopsy on him to ascertain the cause of his death," The Sun quoted Juliet as saying.

Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana has confirmed the incident.

Elkana told journalists that the deceased's mother reported the matter to the police division in the Festac area of the state.

He said, “When Mrs. Okoroafor reported the matter at the Festac division, the scene was visited by detectives, led by SP Francis Oyeyemi, where an open tin of suspected poisonous substance, Sniper, was recovered."

The police spokesman said the matter is under investigation.