Lawal, who resides in Maraban Jos area of Kaduna, said his wife has refused to be intimate with him for 48 days praying the court to intervene.

” I have tried my best to make her happy and even preached to her on the dangers of leaving me sexually starved, but to no avail”, he said.

On her part, the defendant who reside at same location with the complainant, said she had refused him sex due to his failure to pay her back the N20, 000 she loaned him.

She prayed court to compel her husband to pay her back her money.

The judge, Malam Dahiru Bamalli, after listening to both parties ordered the complainant to pay the debt he was owing and told the wife to allow her husband enjoy his matrimonial right.

He adjourned the matter until May 6 .