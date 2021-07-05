Man drags thrift collector to court for allegedly calling him gay

“My client categorically told her he was not Murjanatu’s messenger, the defendant rained insults on my client. She called him a pimp who acts like a gay.

”That is why we are here to complain against defamation of character praying court to look into the matter and grant us justice “, he said.

In her defence, Aliyu, denied the allegation saying they were untrue.

The judge Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta granted Aliyu bail on the condition that she provides a reliable surety with N20,000 bail bond.