RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man drags thrift collector to court for allegedly calling him gay

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 30-year-old man, Shamsudeen Ibrahim, on Monday dragged a thrift collector, Hannatu Aliyu, before a Shari’a court sitting in Rigasa, Kaduna for allegedly calling him gay.

Man drags thrift collector to court for allegedly calling him gay. [thetrentonline]
Man drags thrift collector to court for allegedly calling him gay. [thetrentonline]

The complainant who was represented by his lawyer, Alhassan Aliyu, alleged that Aliyu met his client on the road and asked him about one Murjanatu’s N1,000 daily contribution.

Recommended articles

“My client categorically told her he was not Murjanatu’s messenger, the defendant rained insults on my client. She called him a pimp who acts like a gay.

”That is why we are here to complain against defamation of character praying court to look into the matter and grant us justice “, he said.

In her defence, Aliyu, denied the allegation saying they were untrue.

The judge Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta granted Aliyu bail on the condition that she provides a reliable surety with N20,000 bail bond.

Abubakar-Tureta adjourned the matter until Aug. 2 for the complainant to present his witnesses.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Southern Governors Forum demands next President must be a southerner

Fact Check: No, 86% of candidates did not fail 2021 UTME

Obasanjo recommends 'Yaba Left' to people who say he's forming a new party

FRSC to clamp down on driver’s license defaulters

Court reinstates sacked lecturer, orders UI to pay N13m

9m pupils benefit from FG’s home-grown school feeding programme ― Minister

Youths threaten to sue Yahaya Bello if he fails to run for President in 2023

15 Borno IDPs drop out of universities in Edo, beg Gov Zulum for help

Bandits attack Kaduna leper hospital, kidnap 8 persons