Man drags in-law to court for allegedly abducting his wife, baby

A 40-year-old man, Ismail Bello on Monday dragged his wife’s aunt, Hafsat Auwal before a Shari’a court sitting in Kaduna for allegedly abducting his wife and child.

Bello told the court that Auwal, in company of another woman, took away his wife and his one-day-old baby wife without permission.

He prayed court to compel them to return her and his baby.

”I also pray that the court order them to pay me damages for making me worry."

On her part, Auwal, said she took the wife to her parent’s house as requested by them to take care of her properly for a while before she returns home.

The judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta, directed that the matter should not be entertained in the court because it was a family matter.

