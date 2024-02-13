Man drags girlfriend to court over false paternity accusations
The judge urged the lady to find out who is responsible for her pregnancy through a valid document or a witness or both ways.
"Another man got her pregnant. She reported me to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
"She told the NSCDC that I impregnated her but I know that I did not,” he said.
In her response, Garba told the court that Solihu was responsible for her pregnancy and wanted to deny paternity. The presiding Judge, Malam AbdulQadir Umar, Garba told to prepare for proof of claims, saying that she is in the right position to shed light on the case.
Umar said that the defendant should prove that Solihu was responsible for her pregnancy through a valid document or a witness or both ways. He adjourned the matter until March 19.
