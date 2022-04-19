RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man drags ex-girlfriend, parents to court over daughter’s custody

A man, Mr George Igbafen, on Tuesday dragged his former girlfriend, Miss Queen Adagba and her parents before a Makurdi Upper Area Court over permanent custody of their daughter.

court (WuzupNigeria)
court (WuzupNigeria)

In his petition, Igbafen told the court that he first met Adagba in 2017.

”She got pregnant and gave birth to our daughter, who is now three years.

”Her parents also accepted me as their daughter’s baby-daddy. We also agreed that I will not marry their daughter,” he said.

He alleged that Adagba’s parents tasked him to perform some traditional rites so that he can take his daughter.

”I performed the rites. I bought three pairs of lace materials for Adagba’s mother. I also gave N10, 000 each to her parents and N8,000 to her defendant,” he said.

Igbafen further disclosed that he also gave Adagba and her parents two live-chickens, bottles of wine, a crate of malt.

”I took custody of my daughter on July 13, 2021.

”Whenever my daughter visits her mother. she falls sick due to lack of care and poor living environment.

”I pray for the court to make a declaration that she is my biological daughter and for the court to grant me permanent custody.

The Magistrate, Mrs Dooshima Ikpambese, adjourned the case until May 17 for continuation of hearing.

