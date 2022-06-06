RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man drags actress to court for allegedly refusing to marry him

A 48-year-old civil servant, Bala Musa, on Monday dragged a popular Kannywood actress, Hadiza Gabon, before a Shari’a Court in Kaduna for allegedly refusing to marry him.

Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)
The complainant told the court that he had been in a relationship with the actress and she promised to marry him.

“So far I have spent N396,000 on her. Anytime she asks for money, I give her without hesitation with the hope that we will marry.

“She also failed to show up in Gusau, Zamfara where I live after I made all arrangements to host her,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the case was first heard on May 23 but the defendant was not in court after being served.

On her part, the defendant who was represented by her counsel, Mr Mubarak Kabir explained that his client was not sure of the authenticity of the summon.

”My client’s position as a celebrity attracts different kinds of people with different intentions. She is very vigilant regarding her safety and security,” he said.

Kabir prayed the court to give him more time to produce his client in court.

The judge, Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai, adjourned the matter until June 13.

