Man dragged to court for sexually molesting his underage sons

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect was said to have inserted fingers into the anus of the victims.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges [The Nation]
Gbadamosi was arraigned for allegedly sexually molesting his two underage sons who are of ages three and seven.

Following his arrest, Gbadamosi is now facing four counts of sexual assault and indecent behaviour preferred against him by Lagos State.

According to Lagos prosecuting counsel, Abimbola Abolade, the incident occurred sometime between 2021 and 2022.

Abolade said the molestation took place at the Iyanamuda area of Agric in Ikorodu, Lagos State, adding that the defendant sexually assaulted the boys by inserting his finger into their anus.

She also alleged that Gbadamosi indecently touched their genitals, pressed their buttocks and also made them watch him while he was having sexual intercourse with his wife.

Abolade argued that the offences contravened Sections 261 and 264 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015. However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defendant’s counsel, O.O Oladipupo, therefore, urged the court to grant her client bail in liberal terms.

But Justice Sholadoye, before adjourning the case, ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre pending when he can perfect his bail conditions.

She adjourned the case till Monday, November 20, 2023, for trial.

This development happened some months after one Temitayo Bamiro allegedly raped his 13-year-old daughter in the State.

Bamiro was said to be in the habit of sexually assaulting his daughter and had forcefully penetrated her anus repeatedly in the past without her consent.

Dangote group trains 50 journalists on environmental journalism in Adamawa

Israeli airstrikes displace 264,000, 900 Palestinians die in Gaza - UN

Nigerians are seen as fraudsters because of Tinubu's certificate saga - Peter Obi

Save lives first before police reports - FG orders hospitals nationwide

FFS cautions Kaduna residents on fire outbreaks during harmattan

FEMA reduces emergency response time from 5 to 3 minutes in FCT

FCTA provides eyecare services, reading glasses to 500 workers

Wike orders demolition of scavengers’ colony in Abuja

Senate President Akpabio tells Nigerian journalists to prioritise health

