Man dragged to court for sexually molesting his underage sons

Gbadamosi was arraigned for allegedly sexually molesting his two underage sons who are of ages three and seven.

Following his arrest, Gbadamosi is now facing four counts of sexual assault and indecent behaviour preferred against him by Lagos State.

According to Lagos prosecuting counsel, Abimbola Abolade, the incident occurred sometime between 2021 and 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abolade said the molestation took place at the Iyanamuda area of Agric in Ikorodu, Lagos State, adding that the defendant sexually assaulted the boys by inserting his finger into their anus.

She also alleged that Gbadamosi indecently touched their genitals, pressed their buttocks and also made them watch him while he was having sexual intercourse with his wife.

Abolade argued that the offences contravened Sections 261 and 264 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015. However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defendant’s counsel, O.O Oladipupo, therefore, urged the court to grant her client bail in liberal terms.

But Justice Sholadoye, before adjourning the case, ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre pending when he can perfect his bail conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

She adjourned the case till Monday, November 20, 2023, for trial.

This development happened some months after one Temitayo Bamiro allegedly raped his 13-year-old daughter in the State.