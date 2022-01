Man dragged to court for not providing for his pregnant girlfriend.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp E. O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 1, 2021, at his residence.

Adaraloye said the defendant failed to supply the needs of his girlfriend, who was pregnant for him, thus endangering her life.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 339 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate A. O. Adeyemi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the sureties must resides within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun government.