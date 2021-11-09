RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man dragged to court for fighting, tearing police officers clothes

A 32-year-old man, Malik Oluwatobi, on Tuesday appeared before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly assaulting police officers in the course of discharging their duty.

Man dragged to court for fighting, tearing police officers clothes. [thetrentonline]
Oluwatobi, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of assault and breach of peace.

The prosecutor, Insp E.O Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Nov.6 at about 2:13 p.m., at under bridge, Sango-Ota.

Adaraloye said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to lead to breach of peace by obstructing the police from performing his duty and assaulted Sgt. Adesoye Aduratayo.

He also said that the defendant attacked Sgt. Sokunbi Seun, Asp. Sodiya Ajani and Insp Oguntoyinbo Femi, by engaging them in physical fight and tore their clothes.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 249(d) and 516 the Criminal Code Vol.1, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O.Adeyemi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi directed that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

She adjourned the case until Nov.19 for further hearing.

