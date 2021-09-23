RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man dragged to court for allegedly threatening to kill neighbour

A 30-year-old man, Usman Ahmed, on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly threatening to kill his neighbour.

The police charged Ahmed, who resides at No 3, Gbajobi St., Allen Avenue, Lagos State, with threat to life, challenging to fight and breach of peace.

He pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, said that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 20 at 5. a.m, at his residence

Emuerhi said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by threatening kill Mr Anthony Iwowo with his mechanical tools.

The defendant, he said, challenged Iwowo to a fight for parking on his car space, blocking the entrance of the gate and preventing him from going out.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 56, 55 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

Magistrate J.A. Adegun, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adegun adjourned the case until Sept. 3p, for further hearing.

