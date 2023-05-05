Man docked over alleged impersonation of FRSC officer

The prosecution counsel, Mr Olusegun Akeredolu, said that the defendant committed the offence on April 26, 2023, at Idanre in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Akeredolu also told the court that the defendant stole four pieces of roofing sheet, worth ₦‎12,000, property of one Mrs Cecilia on the same date.

He told the court that he had four witnesses to testify to the allegations.

In his response, the defendant’s counsel, Mr Kehinde Osadugba, asked the court to give him time to study the allegations.

Osadugba said that the court should grant the defendant bail in the most liberal terms.

The court’s magistrate, Mr Damilola Sekoni, therefore, granted the defendant bail in the sim of ₦‎500,000 with two verifiable sureties.