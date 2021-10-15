The Prosecution Counsel, Miss Asma’u Ado, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept.17, at Sharada Quarters Kano.

Ado said that at about 8:30 p.m, the defendant lured his neighbours 10-year-old daughter into his house situated at Sheka Quarters Kano and inserted his finger into her private part.

The defendant denied committing the offence.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened section 285 of the Penal Code.

Chief Magistrate Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20,000 and two reliable sureties.

Sa’ad-Datti ordered that one of the sureties should be the father of the defendant, while the second surety should be the Ward Head of where the defendant resides.