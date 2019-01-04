The 35-year-old man was charged before a customary court sitting in Barnawa for assault.

According to the prosecutor, Sergeant Chidi Leo, the defendant committed the offence on December 27, 2018 in his residence located at Barnawa Complex area of Kaduna State.

Leo said the victim was saved by neighbours who were at home when the incidence happened. He revealed that the defendant beat the complainant till she fell unconscious following a misunderstanding they had.

He told the court that the offence contravened Section 240 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against him.

In his ruling, the presiding judge, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

The judge adjourned the case till January 15, 2019 for further hearing.