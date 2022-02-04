RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man docked for allegedly setting his dog on neighbour’s daughter

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 45-year-old man, Abiodun Ajayi, was docked in a Karu Grade I Area court, Abuja for allegedly setting his dog on his neighbour’s daughter.

Man docked for allegedly setting his dog on neighbour’s daughter. [thetrentonline]

The police charged Ajayi , who resides in Jikwoyi, Abuja with negligence and causing grievous hurt.

He pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Olarewaju Osho told the court that the complainant, Zuma Abubakar of same address with the defendant reported the matter at the Jikwoyi Police Station on Nov.10.

Osho said that in March 2021, the defendant deliberately unchained his dog and it bit the complainant’s daughter.

He said the minor sustained grievous injury on the leg.

The offence, he said, is punishable under the provisions of sections 197 and 246 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 and one surety in like sum.

Maiwada adjourned the case until March 24.for hearing.

