Man docked for allegedly assaulting neighbour

A 36-year-old man, Raphael Odoh, was on Thursday docked in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting his neighbour.

The police charged Odoh, who resides in Ogba, Lagos, with assault and breach of peace.

The Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 23 at 1.30 p.m. at No. 5, Amudatu St., Aguda, Ogba, Lagos

Ajayi said the defendant hit his neighbour, Mr Gbenga Olanrewaju, with a shovel on his head and back during an altercation.

He said the action of the defendant caused bodily harm to the complainant .

The prosecutor noted that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 173 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Ejiro Kubeinje, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N150,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until June 1 for hearing.

