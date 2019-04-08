Ibezin, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Asp. Peter Nwangwu, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with some other persons still at large on Sept. 14, 2018 at about 11.45 p.m. at the Isolo area of Lagos.

Nwangwu said the defendant stole the produce from the farm belonging to Olam Nigeria Ltd.

“The defendant allegedly sold the ten bags of cocoa beans placed in his possession and converted the money to his personal use,’’ he said.

According to Nwangwu, the defendant was later apprehended by the police at Isolo Police Division after investigation.

The offences contravene Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for stealing, while Section 411 provides two-year imprisonment for conspiracy.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Yewande Aje-Afunwa, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1.1 million with two sureties on like sum.

Aje-Afunwa said that one of the sureties should be a blood relation of the defendant and should be gainfully employed.

She added that the sureties should show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until April 11 for trial.