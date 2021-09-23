RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man divorces wife over her inability to bear more than one child

An Igando Customary Court in Lagos on Thursday dissolved a 21-year-old marriage between Esther Onabu and Samuel on grounds of abandonment over her inability to have more children.

Man divorces wife over her inability to bear more than one child. [dnllegalandstyle]
Delivering Judgment, the President of the Court, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye held that the marriage has ‘irretrievably broken down‘.

“Since both parties consented to the dissolution of the marriage, this court has no choice than to dissolve the marriage.

”The court hereby pronounces the marriage between Esther and Samuel Onabu dissolved today. Both of you henceforth cease to be husband and wife.

“Each of you should go on his or her separate ways unmolested; the court wishes both of you well in your future endeavours.”

Koledoye urged the parties to maintain peace in the interest of the only child of their marriage.

Earlier, the petitioner, Onabu sought divorce, claiming her husband abandoned her because she could not bear him more children.

“We were in love at the beginning. After I had one son, I was unable to get pregnant again.

“My husband’s attitude and behaviour changed towards me. He became hostile and gets angry on any slightest provocation,” she said.

The embittered woman said that her husband stopped caring for her and that he travelled out of the country and abandoned her.

“When he wanted to travel to South Africa, he told me that I was of no use to him.

”He took our only child away to live with his brother. Samuel never called me nor sent me money since he left four years ago,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the respondent was not in court to defend the allegations but when contacted on phone, he consented to the dissolution of their marriage.

