Kassim, told the court that her neighbour, Farida Maman, calls her names in public.
Man divorces wife after neighbour calls her an adulteress
A woman, Risikat Kassim, on Tuesday dragged her neighbour before a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State for calling her an adulteress.
“Because of this, my husband divorced me and I am ashamed of walking in public,’’ she said.
The Judge, Murtala Nasir, said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Sharia Penal Code Law.
He however, adjourned the case until Sept. 5 and ordered the complainant to produce her witnesses.
He admitted Mamman to bail with one reliable surety who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.
