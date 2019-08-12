Emmanuel reportedly had carnal knowledge of her daughter several times which resulted in pregnancy.

It was reported that the man was said to have divorced his wife some years ago and had since been sexually assaulting her only female child out of three children.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in a statement on Monday, August 12, 2019.

Abimbola said the suspect was arrested following a report by a neighbour, Yemisi Ashade.

He also claimed that the daughter reported the case to a neighbour when she could no longer bear the pains of sexual assaults by her father.

Report also has it that the daughter was threatened never to disclose the affair to anyone.

According to Punch Metro, a pregnancy test was carried out and it was discovered that she was pregnant for her father.

He added, “She stated further that she can no longer bear the sexual assault hence she confided in her.

“Upon the report, the DPO Sango -Ota, CSP Godwin Idehai, detailed his detectives to the scene where the randy father was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, he made a confessional statement that he has been having carnal knowledge of the victim long before now since he has separated from his wife.

“The victim who claimed to be the only girl amongst the three children of her father explained how the suspect has been sleeping with her whenever her two brothers are not around with threat, but, when she can not bear it, she reported to their neighbour who brought her to the station to report.

“The victim was taken to hospital where it was confirmed that she was already pregnant for her father.

“Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police, Bashir makama, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Anti-human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.”