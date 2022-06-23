Man disposes armed robber of his gun while attempting to rape wife

The incident happened at Idanre community in the Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Disclosing Omoniyi’s arrest, Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami said the suspect broke into the apartment of the couple in the midnight through their window.

According to the PPRO, Ominiyi, after disposing the couple of their money and other valuables, he attempted to rape the woman.

“It was in the process of trying to rape the wife of the man that he (husband) summoned courage and descended on the accused, apprehended the robber with the help of neighbours, and dispossessed him of his gun,” she revealed.

Confessing to the crime, Omoniyi stated: “I entered through the window and met the couple in the house; I ordered them to bring out all the money and valuables in their house. They were able to bring out just N50,000, but I asked the woman to go and bring more valuables from her room because I was not satisfied with the cash.

“I followed the wife into her room to search the room and I asked her to lie on the bed and she obeyed because I was holding a gun. The woman shouted that I was about to rape her and her husband rushed in with four other men.

“I was overpowered before I could go for my gun because I had dropped the gun on the ground while I was trying to sleep with the woman. They beat me up, seized the gun and handed me over to the police.”