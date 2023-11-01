ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man disguises himself as a woman to steal generator from an Islamic School

News Agency Of Nigeria

The man disguised himself wearing the female Hijab and Niqab.

Man disguises himself as a woman to steal generator from an Islamic school
Man disguises himself as a woman to steal generator from an Islamic school

Recommended articles

Umar is charged house breaking and theft. Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Sambo Maigari said that on October 27, one Sa’id Ishaq of Saminaka Road, Makersla Rigasa reported to the Rigasa police division that the accused had broke into his school.

“He disguised himself, wearing the female Hijab and Niqab and stole a Tiger brand generator worth ₦180,000.

“After investigation, the generator was recovered”, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge, Malam Muhktar Mu’azu, admitted the defendant to bail on the condition that he provides a reliable surety. He adjourned the matter until November 6 for ruling.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu needs ₦5.5 billion for student loan project

Tinubu needs ₦5.5 billion for student loan project

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Restore sanity on Lagos roads - Ex-chairman APC Diaspora urges Sanwo-Olu

Restore sanity on Lagos roads - Ex-chairman APC Diaspora urges Sanwo-Olu

Rivers Police refutes claims of deliberate teargassing of Gov Fubara

Rivers Police refutes claims of deliberate teargassing of Gov Fubara

Jigawa plans to adopt drip irrigation, increase crop yield by 60%

Jigawa plans to adopt drip irrigation, increase crop yield by 60%

BREAKING: NLC President Joe Ajaero arrested amidst Owerri protest

BREAKING: NLC President Joe Ajaero arrested amidst Owerri protest

Cross River pensioners express dissatisfaction over 2 cups of rice palliative

Cross River pensioners express dissatisfaction over 2 cups of rice palliative

Canada pledges $18m for poverty, humanitarian response in Nigeria

Canada pledges $18m for poverty, humanitarian response in Nigeria

Tinubu fulfils deal as civil servants receive ₦35,000 wage award for September

Tinubu fulfils deal as civil servants receive ₦35,000 wage award for September

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Chicken republic security men, Happie Boys, deported from Cyprus [Vanguard]

Happie Boys deported after losing residence permit in Cyprus

‘Accepting that no man’s dating 1 woman is maturity; real love ended in 1980 – Old lady

‘Accepting that no man’s dating 1 woman is maturity; real love ended in 1980 – Old lady says

Jubilation galore as Berekum College of Education student wins huge money from betting

Jubilation galore as Berekum College of Education student 'cashes out' from betting

The suspect (left) and the victim (right) [Best Lagos]

UNIPORT student’s decomposing body found in lover’s apartment