Man disguises himself as a woman to steal generator from an Islamic School
The man disguised himself wearing the female Hijab and Niqab.
Umar is charged house breaking and theft. Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Sambo Maigari said that on October 27, one Sa’id Ishaq of Saminaka Road, Makersla Rigasa reported to the Rigasa police division that the accused had broke into his school.
“He disguised himself, wearing the female Hijab and Niqab and stole a Tiger brand generator worth ₦180,000.
“After investigation, the generator was recovered”, he said.
The judge, Malam Muhktar Mu’azu, admitted the defendant to bail on the condition that he provides a reliable surety. He adjourned the matter until November 6 for ruling.
