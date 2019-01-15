The suspect was nabbed at the female hostel of the institution on Monday, January 14, 2019.

According to witnesses, the man gained entrance into the hostel following his disguise as a female ice cream seller.

He was, however, caught by security guards after some students raised alarm over the size of his bag. They observed that the bag looked fuller than it was when he was going in.

The security guards discovered different stolen pants. He has since been handed over to the police for further investigation.