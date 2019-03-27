The incidence occurred on March 16, at Kwari village in Jibia local government Area of Katsina state.

The suspect who allegedly pulled the trigger, Mani Muhammed, was arrested and charged to court.

It was gathered that Muhammed who also reside in the same village with the deceased mistakenly pulled the trigger while trying to collect the gun from his friends who were testing the efficacy of their bulletproof charm.

Salisu was confirmed dead after being rushed to the Jibia general hospital following the incidence.

Muhammed however, reported himself to Jibia police station after the incidence occurred.

He was charged to a Katsina senior Magistrate court on Tuesday, March 26, for causing grievous hurt and culpable homicide.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Lawal Bello, told the court that investigation is still ongoing on the case.

Bello said the offence contravened sections 246 and 222 (7) of the Penal Code.

The presiding senior magistrate, Hajiya Fadila Dikko, adjourned the case to May 7, 2019, for mention and ruled that Mohammed be remanded in prison custody till then.