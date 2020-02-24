A 40-year-old man identified as Paul Okwudili, on Monday, February 24, 2020, died during a sex romp with his lover.

It was gathered that Okwudili died in the early hours while having sex with a lady at Plus View Hotel Onitsha, where the deceased lodged.

Anambra Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Harunna Muhammed has confirmed the incident, saying the matter was reported at Central Police Station, Onitsha, by the manager of the hotel.

Muhammed said, “The manager of Plus view hotel in Onitsha reported at Central Police Station, Onitsha that one Paul Okwudili ‘m’ aged about 40 years of Ogboliolosi off Awka road Inland town Onitsha allegedly took a lady to the hotel and lodged.

“Minutes later, the lady came out shouting for help and the hotel management who went to the room and discovered the man gasping for breath rushed him to St Charles Boromeo hospital Onitsha for medical attention where the victim was later confirmed dead by a medical Doctor on duty.”

The police spokesperson however said detectives had visited the scene of the incident.

According to him, while no mark of violence was found on the deceased, the policemen who visited the scene discovered some drugs suspected to be sex enhancement drugs in the hotel room.

Muhammed added that the lady whom the deceased was having sex with, has now been arrested, as investigation is ongoing to ascertain circumstances surrounding Okwudili's demise.