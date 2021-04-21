RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man who hid under airplane from Lagos to Amsterdam dies from biting cold

Jude Egbas

The man's identity and nationality are yet to be established.

Royal Police illustrative photo (Twitter: Koninklijke Marechaussee @Marechaussee)

A stowaway who concealed himself in the landing gear compartment of a passenger aircraft that had arrived in Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport from Lagos, Nigeria on Monday, April 19, 2021, didn't make it alive.

A spokesperson for the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee told Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad that: “The man had holed up in the wheel arch of the plane. The low temperatures have presumably been fatal to him during the flight.”

Reports in the Dutch media say the body, discovered by the airport technical staff, was probably killed by the low temperatures during the flight.

Dutch authorities have launched an investigation to establish the clandestine traveler's identity, nationality and cause of death, after he was discovered inside a wheel arch.

"We are investigating the discovery of a body in the landing gear of an airplane that arrived from Lagos (Nigeria)," Dutch Royal Military Police tweeted on Monday.

Stowaways are not uncommon in Nigeria's airports.

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

