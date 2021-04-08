According to a report by Dailystar.co.uk, Darren Manaog Peñaredondo was caught by the security operatives buying a bottle of water on the outskirts of Manila in the Philippines on April 1, sometime after the city’s 6:pm curfew.

His bereaved partner Reichelyn Balce is reported as saying that police brought him to the municipal hall and made him perform 100 squat exercises along with other Covid rule-breakers.

Man dies after being forced to do 300 squats as punishment for breaching Covid-19 rule

Darren Manaog Peñaredondo ended up doing the squats 300 times because when he and the other detainees didn’t do the exercises in perfect synchronisation together, they were allegedly made to repeat the exercise.

READ ALSO: “God can change your story; never give up” – Ghanaian ‘hustler’ says after joining UK Army

Man dies after being forced to do 300 squats as punishment for breaching Covid-19 rule

“He told me that they were brought to the Plaza Malabon in front of the municipal hall,” Dailystar.co.uk quoted Reichelyn Balce as having told Rappler.

“And then, they were told to do pumping exercises [squats] 100 times. The enforcers also said that if they were not in sync, they would repeat it. He also told me he stumbled while doing the exercise.

“When he came home on Friday, around 8:am, he was assisted by a fellow quarantine violator who was arrested with him. I asked if he was beaten up.

“He just smiled, but it was obvious he was in pain.”