The TRACE Spokesperson, Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, told newsmen in Abeokuta that the accident involving a Mazda bus and a Mack tanker occurred at 10:15am near Saapade bridge after Ogere.

“The bus marked KRE-495 XA was coming from Ibadan while the tanker with registration number LND-868 XN was inbound Ibadan from Lagos.

“The axis is a diversion zone, with inbound and outbound traffic sharing the outbound traffic together due to the on going road reconstruction and rehabilitation by Reynold Construction Company (RCC)

“The bus driver didn’t calculate well before overtaking the vehicle in its front which resulted in a head-on collision with the tanker, which was on its rightful lane,” he said.

According to NAN report, Akinbiyi said that five male adults and four female adults sustained injuries while one male adult died in the accident.

The TRACE spokesman said that the injured victims were taken to the State Hospital, Isara, while the deceased was deposited at FOS Mortuary, Ipara.

Akinbiyi advised motorists to always keep to the 50km speed limit at construction areas/axis in order to avoid mishaps.