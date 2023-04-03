Man detained after reporting that his girlfriend went missing

The man was nabbed when he went to report that the deceased, a National Diploma (ND) holder, who turned out to be murdered in her room in Abeokuta on Friday, February 4, 2023, was missing.

According to a family member of the deceased, Sobola was found dead on her bed.

The family member, however, alleged that the police had not done enough as far as the case is concerned.

The family member’s words: “Kabirat was found dead on her bed with a knife beside her, having a deep cut on her neck and her chest.

“Her phone was missing; the police have neglected these parts without mentioning them in their report.

“When she was declared missing for days, her boyfriend went to make a complaint at the police station on Friday, March 3

“According to the DPO, the boyfriend met him at the counter, saying he was looking for his girlfriend, the DPO suspected him because it was not up to 24 hours.

“He asked him (boyfriend) when last he saw her, and he replied that he still talked with her around 10am on Friday, then, the police said it was just around 1pm, and he was reporting the incident.

“So the DPO detained him. The following day, the parents were also called because everyone had tried calling her but her phone wasn’t reachable.”

Sobola added that they all went to the girl’s house and on getting there; they found her room locked while the police tracker was indicating that the girl’s phone was inside.

Confirming the incident, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi said the deceased’s boyfriend is a prime suspect in the matter, adding that he was detained when he came to report that Sobola was missing.

“What happened is that a boy came to report in Ibara Police Station that he can’t find his girlfriend at home for the past two days, the DPO in Ibara asked him if he was the girl’s parent and he replied that no, then the DPO asked him how he knew that they can’t find her. Then the DPO said they should detain him till the girl’s parents come to the station because it is the parent that has the right to report their daughter missing.

“They detained him and sent for the parents of the girl, when they arrived, they said they don’t know what happened to the girl and they all left with the boy and went to the residence of the girl, on getting to where the girl lived they got to know that the girl had died inside her room,” Oyeyemi stated.

