Man d*es after brutal horse attack in Jigawa

In a statement disclosing this incident, the Force Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Lawan Adam said operatives of Jigawa State Police Command arrested the horse rider, Muhammad Mustapha.

Revealing that Mustapha was arrested for allegedly using the horse to kill the septuagenarian, Adam said the 25-year-old suspect rode the animal without authorisation.

Adam said, “A team of policemen promptly besieged the scene and rushed the victim to Ringim General Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment.”

The PPRO said the deceased’s corpse was released to the relatives for burial while the suspect had been arrested and detained in police custody.

He also noted that the suspect would be charged to court upon the completion of the investigation.

“To prevent future occurrences, the Commissioner of Police, Effiom Ekot, urged parents to warn their children to desist from illegal horse riding across the state, as the command will not hesitate to clamp down on any violator of the directive,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, six Swiss police officers, on Monday, June 12, 2023, were dragged to court over the death of a Nigerian man, Ben Peter, who had a fatal heart attack after he was pinned down during an arrest in 2018.

The white officers were accused of “homicide through negligence” in relation to the death of the 39-year-old Nigerian man, Mike Ben Peter, in Lausanne in 2018.

