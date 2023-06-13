ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man d*es after brutal horse attack in Jigawa

Damilare Famuyiwa

The septuagenarian was reportedly riding a bicycle when the horse attacked him.

Man d*es after brutal horse attack in Jigawa
Man d*es after brutal horse attack in Jigawa

Recommended articles

In a statement disclosing this incident, the Force Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Lawan Adam said operatives of Jigawa State Police Command arrested the horse rider, Muhammad Mustapha.

Revealing that Mustapha was arrested for allegedly using the horse to kill the septuagenarian, Adam said the 25-year-old suspect rode the animal without authorisation.

Adam said, “A team of policemen promptly besieged the scene and rushed the victim to Ringim General Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The PPRO said the deceased’s corpse was released to the relatives for burial while the suspect had been arrested and detained in police custody.

He also noted that the suspect would be charged to court upon the completion of the investigation.

To prevent future occurrences, the Commissioner of Police, Effiom Ekot, urged parents to warn their children to desist from illegal horse riding across the state, as the command will not hesitate to clamp down on any violator of the directive,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, six Swiss police officers, on Monday, June 12, 2023, were dragged to court over the death of a Nigerian man, Ben Peter, who had a fatal heart attack after he was pinned down during an arrest in 2018.

The white officers were accused of “homicide through negligence” in relation to the death of the 39-year-old Nigerian man, Mike Ben Peter, in Lausanne in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peter’s death triggered protests by activists who have accused the Swiss police of institutional racism – charges the force denied.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians should celebrate past heroes, not attack new government – Nwosu

Nigerians should celebrate past heroes, not attack new government – Nwosu

Falgore emerges speaker of Kano 10th Assembly

Falgore emerges speaker of Kano 10th Assembly

Barau Jibrin emerges Deputy President of 10th Senate

Barau Jibrin emerges Deputy President of 10th Senate

Tinubu is running MKO Abiola’s good race, says Kachikwu

Tinubu is running MKO Abiola’s good race, says Kachikwu

Global leaders mourn ex-Italian PM Berlusconi

Global leaders mourn ex-Italian PM Berlusconi

Provide basic amenities, ASUU president urges Tinubu

Provide basic amenities, ASUU president urges Tinubu

Tinubu has the strategy to alleviate sufferings of Nigerians, says group

Tinubu has the strategy to alleviate sufferings of Nigerians, says group

Akpabio defeats Yari to emerge as Senate President

Akpabio defeats Yari to emerge as Senate President

ASUU President not excited about student loan, says it's discriminatory

ASUU President not excited about student loan, says it's discriminatory

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Husband shoots wife during an argument in Edo

Husband shoots wife during argument in Edo

Pastor sentenced to death for killing choir mistress

Court sentences pastor to d*ath for k*lling choir mistress in Rivers

Inuaghata, Osaretin and family (image0 - 2023-06-12T131131318)

Father places bounty on son-in-law who k*lled his pregnant daughter

American charged to court for shooting Nigerian woman who knocked her door

American charged to court for shooting Nigerian woman who knocked her door