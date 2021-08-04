Man demands N200,000 from divorce-seeking wife

He told the court that he would not accept the N20,000 dowry he gave his wife 10 years ago, adding: ”the amount will not be enough to marry another wife.

“Time has changed and the value of Naira has depreciated. Besides, marriages are costly. as such, I can’t accept the old dowry”, he said.

The complainant had earlier told court that she was afraid to disobey Allah by not being a submissive wife and was ready to return the N20,000 dowry she received from the defendant.