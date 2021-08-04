Mustafa, made the demand after his wife prayed a Shari’a court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna to dissolve their 10-year-old union through Khul’i, a process where a wife returns dowry to her husband to be free from the marriage.
Man demands N200,000 from divorce-seeking wife
A 40-year-old man, Abdullahi Mustafa on Wednesday demanded for N200,000 from his wife Asma’u Muhammad in exchange for her ”redemption”.
He told the court that he would not accept the N20,000 dowry he gave his wife 10 years ago, adding: ”the amount will not be enough to marry another wife.
“Time has changed and the value of Naira has depreciated. Besides, marriages are costly. as such, I can’t accept the old dowry”, he said.
The complainant had earlier told court that she was afraid to disobey Allah by not being a submissive wife and was ready to return the N20,000 dowry she received from the defendant.
The Judge, Murtala Nasir adjourned the matter until Aug. 9 for ruling.
