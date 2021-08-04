RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man demands N200,000 from divorce-seeking wife

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 40-year-old man, Abdullahi Mustafa on Wednesday demanded for N200,000 from his wife Asma’u Muhammad in exchange for her ”redemption”.

Woman returns to beat up new wife, 5 years after divorce. (FINRA)
Woman returns to beat up new wife, 5 years after divorce. (FINRA)

Mustafa, made the demand after his wife prayed a Shari’a court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna to dissolve their 10-year-old union through Khul’i, a process where a wife returns dowry to her husband to be free from the marriage.

Recommended articles

He told the court that he would not accept the N20,000 dowry he gave his wife 10 years ago, adding: ”the amount will not be enough to marry another wife.

“Time has changed and the value of Naira has depreciated. Besides, marriages are costly. as such, I can’t accept the old dowry”, he said.

The complainant had earlier told court that she was afraid to disobey Allah by not being a submissive wife and was ready to return the N20,000 dowry she received from the defendant.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir adjourned the matter until Aug. 9 for ruling.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Troops arrest bandit during failed attack on Kaduna village

Court stops DSS from arresting, harassing, intimidating Sunday Igboho

Bandits kill 25 villagers, burn 63 houses in Kaduna

Court bars Finance Minister, others from slashing salaries of medical doctors in academics

Lagos records another COVID-19 death, 2,893 active cases in communities

'Leave our schools alone,' Education Minister begs kidnappers to spare students

The politics behind Tinubu's latest UK pictures [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

PDP governors call for calm as 7 national officers of party resign

President Buhari approves deployment of 9 Permanent Secretaries