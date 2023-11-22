ADVERTISEMENT
Man cuts off friend’s hand over bottle of soft drink

Damilare Famuyiwa

The man reportedly cut off the entire wrist of his friend over a bottle of soft drink.

Police is investigating the matter [Tori News]
Police is investigating the matter [Tori News]

It was gathered that Audu, who started the trouble, drew out a cutlass and cut off the entire wrist of Muhammad during the heat of the moment.

Seeing that his hand had been cut off, Muhammed reportedly drew out a knife and stuck it in Audu’s stomach in what was believed to be a retaliation before people could separate the duo.

The incident was said to have further become uglier when the knife Muhammed stuck in Audu’s abdomen brought out his intestine, leaving both friends grimacing in pain.

Sighting the bloody scuffle between the two friends, the Seriki of Fulani in the community, Alhaji Wakili approached the Owode Egba Police Division to report the incident.

Both victims are reportedly receiving treatment at one Immaculate Hospital in the community.

Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola confirmed the incident, saying they had begun an investigation into the matter.

“The incident occurred on Monday. We are investigating the matter,” Odutola was quoted as saying.

In a related development, an apprentice carpenter identified simply as Onome, was beaten to death by his master in Sapele, Delta State.

The incident occurred at the master’s workshop located along New Ogorode Road, Sapele.

It was gathered that the apprentice was disciplined by the boss over an alleged lateness to work.

Damilare Famuyiwa

