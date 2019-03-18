The accused, Joachim Kikilogbe, was arraigned before a Yaba Magistrates' Court on charges bordering assault.

Police prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at 7pm on March 11, on Oko-Agbon Street, Yaba.

"My lord, when the complainant refused to buy the cigarettes, it resulted in an argument and then a fight.

"The defendant brought out a razor from his pocket and cut the complainant on his right hand," Olaluwoye told the court.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the one-count-charge.

In her ruling, the chief magistrate Mrs. Oluwatoyin Oghere, granted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned till June 26 for mention.